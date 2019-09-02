Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD ARREST GLASGOW MAN AFTER FLEEING FROM VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

on 02/09/2019 |

On 02-07-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Elm Hill Drive for a suspicious vehicle complaint.
Officer Trevor Morrison located and made contact with the vehicle and that is when the passenger of the vehicle, Johnathan Neal fled on foot before being apprehended. Officer Morrison conducted a search of Neal and located Gabapentin Pills on his person.
Johnathan Neal of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree—Drug Unspecified, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD ARREST GLASGOW MAN AFTER FLEEING FROM VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHARLES WAYNE SIMMONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 02/09 0%
High 41° / Low 27°
Clear
Rain
Sunday 02/10 100%
High 44° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Monday 02/11 90%
High 58° / Low 55°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.