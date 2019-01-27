GPD ARREST GLASGOW MAN AT MCDONALDS FOR METH

on 01/27/2019 |

On 01-24-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to McDonalds Restaurant in reference to a suspicious person that was causing a disturbance.

Lieutenant Aaron Cowan made contact with Jason Melton and received consent to search of his vehicle where he located Methamphetamine.

Jason Melton of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

The arrest was made by Lieutenant Aaron Cowan, assisted by Officer Mason Wethington.