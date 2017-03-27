GPD ARREST MAN AFTER HE REGAINS CONSCIOUSNESS FROM DOING HEROIN



Glasgow Police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot on North Race Street and Barren Metcalfe EMS responded and were able to stabilize 37 year old John Ladd of Greensburg. Ladd was breathing, he was unresponsive. Police say while looking for Ladd’s identification, they found a black plastic box containing several small baggies of suspected meth. After administering Narcan, Ladd did regain consciousness and told police he had used heroin.

After arriving at TJ Samson Hospital, police found a handgun in Ladd’s pants leg, which was confirmed stolen.

Ladd was taken into custody and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Handgun By A Convicted Felon, and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.