GPD ARREST MAN AFTER REPORT OF BREAK IN AT VACANT RESIDENCE

on 03/09/2019 |

On 03-08-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Elm Hill Drive in reference to 3 subjects that had entered a vacant residence.
 
Sgt. Nick Houchens located John Allen standing in the driveway and detected the odor of alcoholic beverage on his person. Sgt. Houchens located Methamphetamine where Allen had been standing.
 
John Allen was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication In Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).
 
The arrest was made by Sgt. Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Trevor Morrison.

