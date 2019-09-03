Logo


GPD ARREST MAN FOR BURGLARY AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION

on 03/09/2019

On 03-07-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Pace Avenue in reference to a burglary complaint.
Officer Trevor Morrison made contact with Daniel Depp and determined that he had kicked in a door of the residence and went inside.
Daniel Depp of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison.

