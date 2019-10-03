GPD ARREST MAN FOR DRUG CHARGES AFTER SEEN DROPPING BAG OF METH

on 03/10/2019 |

On 03-07-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Devasher Court in reference to a complaint.

Officer Michael Burgan made contact with Justice Deckard and observed him drop a plastic baggie on the ground. Officer Burgan located Methamphetamine inside of the baggie.

Justice Deckard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Tampering With Physical Evidence.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Sgt. Nick Houchens.

