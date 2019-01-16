Logo


GPD ARREST MAN FOR DUI, FIND MARIJUANA IN HIS POCKET

on 01/16/2019 |

After a more thorough search of a Glasgow man charged with DUI, Glasgow Police Officers found marijuana in an orange pill bottle.  Before being booked in jail, Jeremy Lane White, age 42 of Glasgow, told officers he had forgotten the marijuana was in his jacket.  He was charged with Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol, Failure To Illuminate Headlights, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

 

