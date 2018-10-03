GPD ARREST ONE IN AKEBONO PARKING LOT

on 03/10/2018 |

On Friday, Officer Wesley Hicks, with Glasgow Police saw a truck in the Akebono parking lot and the individuals inside were bent over in front of the truck.

Officer Hicks made contact with the driver , 24 year old Jacob Gossett , Glasgow Ky. to do a welfare check and noticed a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the truck. Officer Hicks ask Jacob Gossett to exit the truck due to the strong smell of Marijuana. Officer Hicks read the Miranda Warning to Gossett who then give consent to search of the vehicle and his person. Officer Hicks located a large amount of Marijuana , Digital Scales, Marijuana Pipe, Rolling Papers , Suboxone Strip , all inside of the vehicle.

Gossett was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana ( 8oz. to < 5lbs) 2nd offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense, Drug Paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.