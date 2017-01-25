Logo


GPD ARREST TRAILER THEFT

on 01/24/2017 |
rupe

The Glasgow Police Department has arrested 38 year old Bernis Wayne Rupe, JR of Glasgow in connection to the theft of the trailer from East Main Street Monday afternoon. Barren County.

Sheriff’s Deputies Bobby McCown, Mike Houchens and Det. Rusty Anderson located the vehicle involved in the theft along with Mr. Rupe on Siddens Road in Barren County.

Sheriff Units then contacted Glasgow Police Detectives who responded to Siddens Road. Upon speaking with Mr. Rupe, he was arrested and charged with the theft of the trailer. He was then transported to the Barren County Detention Center.

