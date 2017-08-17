GPD ARREST TWO FOR METH AND SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA

on 08/17/2017 |

After receiving the report that a teen had taken his mother’s vehicle without permission, Glasgow police located the vehicle at the South Gate Marathon. When Officer Ford approached the vehicle he could smell synthetic marijuana and consent to search was given. Police found a tin box in the back floorboard that contained suspected meth and synthetic marijuana. Two females in the back seat , 19 year old Jesseca Meadors and 18 year old Aleah Cuevas, both of Glasgow, admitted ownership of the tin box, but not the drugs inside. Cuevas, according to the citation, also had a bag of spice concealed in her clothing.

Both Meadors and Cuevas were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs. They were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.