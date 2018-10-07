Logo


GPD ARRESTED 2 AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNED DRUG BUST

on 07/10/2018

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Old Bowling Green Road. Upon further investigation, officers received consent to search of the vehicle and located Marijuana and Methamphetamine. James Barnes (age 41) of Smiths Grove Ky, was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates, Reckless Driving, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol / Drugs 1st Offense, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark.

Also on Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Combs Blvd. Upon further investigation, officers received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine. Jimmy Minton (age 55) of Glasgow Ky, and Joseph Harper (age 44) of Glasgow Ky, were both arrested for Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. The arrest was made by Sgt. Jessie Barton and assisted by Officer Jonathan Clark.

