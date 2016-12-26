GPD ARRESTED MALE CONSIDERED “ARMED AND DANGEROUS” BY INDIANA



Friday Morning Dec. 23rd at approx. 03:10 AM Glasgow Police stopped a White Chevrolet Malibu on Eastview Drive. Sgt. Kirkpatrick approached the driver who identified himself as Christopher A. Riddle. Mr. Riddle provided the Officer with his name and social security number. When Mr. Riddle was ran through NCIC he came back wanted out of Indiana on Drug Charges, and was considered “ARMED AND DANGEROUS”. As Sgt. Kirkpatrick was walking back to his vehicle Mr. Riddle pulled away and led Sgt. Kirkpatrick in a short pursuit. Sgt. Kirkpatrick observed Mr. Riddle flee from the vehicle on foot, in the area of Gorin Park. Officers searched the area but did not immediately locate Riddle. Mr. Riddle was last seen in the area of Gorin Park, and Humble Avenue. Mr. Riddle is described as a Black Male in his mid- 30’s, 5’11, 255 pounds. And was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Riddle was taken into custody by GPD Saturday.