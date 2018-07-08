GPD ARRESTS 1 AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST

on 08/07/2018 |

On 08-04-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on the North Public Square. Officer Clark made contact with the driver and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located Hydrocodone inside of a wallet that was inside the vehicle.

Tabitha Martin (age 33) of Austin Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense-Drug Unspecified.

The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark, assisted by Officer Nick Houchens.