GPD ARRESTS 1 AT SOUTHGATE PLAZA ON SATURDAY ON DRUG CHARGES

on 09/12/2018 |

On Saturday ,The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Southgate Plaza. Officers made contact with Lindsey Willoughby. Officers received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine in the front center console.

Lindsey Willoughby (age 29) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Steven Shields , assisted by Cpl. Jabin McGuire.