GPD ARRESTS 1 FOR WANTON ENDANGERMENT AFTER DRAGGING WOMAN WITH CAR

on 09/15/2018 |

On 09-12-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Weldon Park in reference to female that had been drug by a vehicle. Upon further investigation, Officers determined that a female victim had her arm over the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by Joshuah Theis when he became angry and took off driving with her arm stuck in the door, he then made an adrupt right turn causing her to fall to the ground.

 

Joshuah John Theis (age 29) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

 

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens.

