GPD ARRESTS 1 ON DRUG AND UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH MINOR CHARGES

On Friday, The Glasgow Police Dept. observed a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the pull off on Old Lohden Road. Officer Burgan made contact with the driver identified as Logan Toohey and detected a odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officer Burgan performed Standard Field Sobriety Tests and determined that Toohey appeared to be under the influence.

Logan Toohey (age 18) was arrested and charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Transaction With Minor 2nd Degree, Opertaing Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 2nd Offense.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan.