GPD ARRESTS BURGLAR OF TOWN & COUNTRY PHARMACY

On 07-09-2018, After receiving several tips, The Glasgow Police Dept. executed a search warrant at 580 Hidden Lake Road #12 and made contact with Thomas Joe Dilley Jr. who resided at that residence and were able to locate clothing matching the description that was used in the Burglary of The Town and Country Pharmacy on 07-06-2018. After further investigation , officers arrested Thomas Joe Dilley Jr. (age 27) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him with Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. Dilley was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. The arrest was made by Detective Ashley Jones with assistance from Detective Mickey Atwood and Amanda Miller.