GPD ARRESTS CONVICTED FELON FOR FIREARMS POSSESSION

on 08/07/2018 |

 

On 08-03-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road. Officer Houchens made contact with the driver Tristan Wells and confirmed that he was a convicted felon. Officer Houchens located a handgun inside of the driver’s door compartment.

Tristan Wells (age 22) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon.

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Cpl. Jabin McGuire.

