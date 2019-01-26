Logo


GPD ARRESTS GLASGOW WOMAN FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY

01/26/2019

On 01-25-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. arrest Heather Gillock of Glasgow Ky. and charged her with 70 counts of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

This is a result after the Glasgow-Barren County Animal Control received a complaint and responded to Goodnight Terrance Road in Cave City Ky., and located 28 deceased chickens, 1 deceased cat along with 19 chickens,11 cats, and 11 dogs that appeared to be neglected and malnourished.

The arrest was made by Officer John Warnock.

