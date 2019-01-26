GPD ARRESTS GLASGOW WOMAN FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY

on 01/26/2019 |

On 01-25-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. arrest Heather Gillock of Glasgow Ky. and charged her with 70 counts of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

This is a result after the Glasgow-Barren County Animal Control received a complaint and responded to Goodnight Terrance Road in Cave City Ky., and located 28 deceased chickens, 1 deceased cat along with 19 chickens,11 cats, and 11 dogs that appeared to be neglected and malnourished.

Heather Gillock of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with 70 counts of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

The arrest was made by Officer John Warnock.