GPD ARRESTS MAN AT WALMART AFTER HARASSING A FEMALE CUSTOMER

on 08/12/2017 |

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Wal-Mart on a report of a male subject was harassing a female customer. Upon arrival officers located a male subject fitting the description of

Given by the caller. Officers Identified him as 40 year old Christopher Walker of Glasgow. Upon further investigation officers determined that Walker was under the influence of

And Walker was taken into custody. Search incident to arrest officers located a substance believed to be Methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. During the course of Mr. Walker’s

arrest he claimed to be a federal agent, and that officer were making a mistake. His Claims of being a federal agent were unsubstantiated. Mr. Walker was charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of A Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was then transported to the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Wesley Hicks was the arresting Officer.

