GPD ARRESTS MAN FOR METH POSSESSION

01/26/2019

On 01-24-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to North Race Street in reference to a domestic complaint.

Officer Trevor Morrison made contact with Bonnie Moore and received consent to search of the residence and located a glass pipe containing Methamphetamine.

Bonnie Moore of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by Officer Mason Wethington and Lieutenant Aaron Cowan.