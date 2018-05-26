Logo


GPD ARRESTS ONE AFTER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COMPLAINT IN PARKING LOT OF AARON’S RENTAL CENTER

on 05/26/2018 |

On Thursday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a complaint of a domestic violence call in the parking lot of Aaron’s Rental Center. Upon arrival, Officer A J Rees and Officer Justin Claywell located the victim who was able to get away from the suspect and run into Aaron’s Rental Center and call for help. Officers then made contact with the suspect, Kasey Hatcher who became aggressive with the officers and begin to fight with them striking them with the handcuffs that were placed on him.
Kasey Hatcher (age 19) of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence , Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer , Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Offense, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd, Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center, the arrest was made by Officer A J Rees, assisted by Officer Justin Claywell.

