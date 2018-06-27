The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a drug complaint on Nunn Street. Upon further investigation, Officers detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from that residence and observed a subject attempting to go out of the back door and throw a package that contained Marijuana from his hand behind a refrigerator. Officer Zane Greer arrested Brenton Brown (age 19) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him with Trafficking In Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering the Welfare of Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence. Officer Greer was assisted by Officer Christopher Poynter.
GPD ARRESTS ONE AFTER DRUG COMPLAINT
on 06/27/2018 |
