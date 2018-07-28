Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD ARRESTS ONE AFTER GIVING FALSE NAME AND FINDING DRUGS IN CAR

on 07/28/2018 |

On 07-25-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road on a vehicle for having expired registration plates. The driver gave Officer Houchens a false name during the traffic stop but was identified as James Matthews after he admitted to giving a false name and after Officer Houchens had checked a photo of the false name that was provided to him. Officer Houchens also located marijuana that had been inside of James Matthews pocket.
James Matthews (age 23) of Smiths Grove Ky., was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Marijuana, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Theft Of Identity Of Another Without Consent. The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens with assistance from Officer Steven Shields and Cpl. Jabin McGuire.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD ARRESTS ONE AFTER GIVING FALSE NAME AND FINDING DRUGS IN CAR”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

JONNA THOMAS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
78°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/28 0%
High 82° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 07/29 10%
High 87° / Low 66°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 07/30 20%
High 87° / Low 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.