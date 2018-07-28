GPD ARRESTS ONE AFTER GIVING FALSE NAME AND FINDING DRUGS IN CAR

on 07/28/2018 |

On 07-25-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road on a vehicle for having expired registration plates. The driver gave Officer Houchens a false name during the traffic stop but was identified as James Matthews after he admitted to giving a false name and after Officer Houchens had checked a photo of the false name that was provided to him. Officer Houchens also located marijuana that had been inside of James Matthews pocket.

James Matthews (age 23) of Smiths Grove Ky., was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Marijuana, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Theft Of Identity Of Another Without Consent. The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens with assistance from Officer Steven Shields and Cpl. Jabin McGuire.