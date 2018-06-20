GPD ARRESTS ONE AT BILLY BILLIARDS POOL HALL

on 06/20/2018 |

On 06-15-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a drug complaint on Park Avenue. Upon further investigation, Officers made contact with Sean Shirley inside of Billy Billards Pool Hall and located Marijuana, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone and Crystal Meth inside of his vehicle. Sean Shirley (age 32) of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Trafficking Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) , Trafficking Control Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Marijuana 1st Offense (less than 8 oz.), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense. The arrest was made by Sgt. Jessie Barton and was assisted by Officer Zane Greer.