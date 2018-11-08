Logo


GPD ARRESTS ONE FOR DRUG POSSESSION AFTER SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE ACTIVITY

on 08/11/2018 |

On Friday in the early morning hours, The Glasgow Police Dept. observed a vehicle sitting on the side of Shetland Hills Road with the headlights off and people inside of the vehicle. Officer Burgan stopped to check on them and made contact with Ashley Parsons , Officer Burgan received consent to search of the vehicle and located a small baggie of Methamphetamine.

Ashley Parsons (age 30) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer Jonathan Clark and Officer Trevor Morrison.

