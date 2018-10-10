GPD ARRESTS TENNESSEE MAN AFTER RECEIVING SHOPLIFTING CALL AT GLASGOW WALMART

on 10/10/2018 |

On Monday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a shoplifter complaint at Wal-Mart. The suspect had left Wal-Mart prior to Officers arrival and Chief Guy Howie observed the vehicle turning onto Reynolds Road.

He attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on West Main Street and the vehicle failed to stop, made a right hand turn onto Reagan Lane, struck a tree and fled on foot from the vehicle. The vehicle had been confirmed to be stolen from Tennessee.

Officers searched the area and Officer DuBarry was able to locate a shoe that the suspect had been wearing and a perimeter was set up around the area. Cave City Police Dept. K-9 was called in for assistance in the search for the suspect. Cave City Officer Reynolds and his K-9 located the suspect concealed under a tree.

Mark Plunk (age 33) of Springfield Tennessee, was arrested and charged with TBUT Or DISP Shoplifting U/$500, Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000, Criminal Possession Of Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by several other GPD Officers, Cave City Police Dept., Barren County Drug Task Force, Barren County Emergency Management Services.