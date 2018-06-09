Logo


GPD ARRESTS TWO AFTER DOMESTIC CALL AND PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FOUND IN SEARCH

on 09/06/2018

On Tuesday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to West Main Street in reference to a domestic call. Officer DuBarry made contact with Tonya Harper and Joseph Harper and determined they left a juvenile child unattended inside of a vehicle, the juvenile had got out of the vehicle and ran inside a local business. Officers also located Oxycodone Pills inside unmarked pill bottle that was inside of Tonya Harper’s purse.

Tonya Harper (age 45) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container.

Joseph Harper (age 44) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.

The arrest was made by Officer John DuBarry, assisted by Officer Steven Shields and Cpl. Jabin McGuire.

