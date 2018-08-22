Logo


GPD ARRESTS TWO GLASGOW MEN ON METH CHARGES

on 08/22/2018

On Monday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cleveland Avenue. Officer Burgan made contact with the driver identified as Cody Wooten, received consent to search of the vehicle and located a baggie containing Methamphetamine.


Cody Wooten (age 26) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).


Michael Wilson (age 40) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan.

