GPD ASK FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE BURGLARIES-HANDGUN AND CASH AMONG STOLEN ITEMS

01/19/2018

Glasgow Police are asking for help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries.

In the early afternoon hours of Saturday January 14th, vehicles in the parking lot of the Barren County Family YMCA were burglarized. Stolen items include a Charter Arms Pink Lady. 38 caliber revolver and nearly $1100 in cash. Damage estimates to the vehicles come in at $700.

Surveillance footage shows a newer model, silver Dodge Caravan next to the victim’s vehicles where the crimes occurred. The van has an electronic sliding door and the license plate on the van appears as if it could be out of state. The driver can be seen on video footage and it appears as if two passengers were inside.

If anyone has any information about the burglaries, or can identify the van or the suspects, please contact Glasgow Police at (270)651-6165.

To see still shots taken from surveillance footage you can go online to wcluradio.com.