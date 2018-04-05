GPD ASKS FOR ANY INFORMATION ABOUT A FEBRUARY FIRE DEEMED “SUSPICIOUS”

on 05/04/2018 |

In early February, those tuned into the WCLU morning show saw footage live from the scene of a fire on Rogers Road in Glasgow. WCLU News arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started and the entire building was already engulfed.

That fire has now been deemed suspicious by the Glasgow Fire Department and Glasgow Police. Here is Glasgow Police Detective Micky Atwood:

GPD Detective Micky Atwood

The fire occurred on February 6th at around 06:30 am at 106 Rogers Road in Glasgow.

Detective Atwood says that the department is asking for any information anyone may have about the fire. He adds that a lot of cases are solved because of help from the community:

GPD Detective Micky Atwood

Anyone that has any knowledge or may have seen something suspicious in that area is urged to contact the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.