Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD ASKS FOR ANY INFORMATION ABOUT A FEBRUARY FIRE DEEMED “SUSPICIOUS”

on 05/04/2018 |

In early February, those tuned into the WCLU morning show saw footage live from the scene of a fire on Rogers Road in Glasgow.  WCLU News arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started and the entire building was already engulfed.

That fire has now been deemed suspicious by the Glasgow Fire Department and Glasgow Police.  Here is Glasgow Police Detective Micky Atwood:

      GPD Detective Micky Atwood

The fire occurred on February 6th at around 06:30 am at 106 Rogers Road in Glasgow.

Detective Atwood says that the department is asking for any information anyone may have about the fire.  He adds that a lot of cases are solved because of  help from the community:

      GPD Detective Micky Atwood

Anyone that has any knowledge or may have seen something suspicious in that area is urged to contact the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD ASKS FOR ANY INFORMATION ABOUT A FEBRUARY FIRE DEEMED “SUSPICIOUS””

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SHELIA JEAN FAULKNER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
70°
Rain
Rain
Friday 05/04 90%
High 79° / Low 61°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/05 100%
High 65° / Low 51°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Sunday 05/06 20%
High 77° / Low 54°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 04

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

Big Country Breakfast

May 5 @ 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Barren County Band Mattress Sale

May 5 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.