Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD: AT THE SCENE AND UNDER THE INFLUENCE, GPD MAKE ONE ARREST

on 05/15/2018 |

Wrong place, wrong time.

Glasgow Police responded to a report of an overdose on East Wayne Street.  Officer Steven Shields, after ensuring the scene was secured for EMS, went to speak with 24 year old Shaquile Jordan, who was at the scene.  According to the citation, Jordan was very much under the influence and when he began to walk away Officer Shields placed him in cuffs.  Due to the level of intoxication, Jordan was unable to give his personal information and officers found a wallet hanging out of his back pocket.   Officer Dave Houchens opened the wallet and found spice inside as well as meth.

Jordan was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of A Controlled Substance.  He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD: AT THE SCENE AND UNDER THE INFLUENCE, GPD MAKE ONE ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CHARLOTTE BIRGE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 05/15 20%
High 90° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 05/16 80%
High 84° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/17 90%
High 78° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.