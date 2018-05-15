GPD: AT THE SCENE AND UNDER THE INFLUENCE, GPD MAKE ONE ARREST

on 05/15/2018 |

Wrong place, wrong time.

Glasgow Police responded to a report of an overdose on East Wayne Street. Officer Steven Shields, after ensuring the scene was secured for EMS, went to speak with 24 year old Shaquile Jordan, who was at the scene. According to the citation, Jordan was very much under the influence and when he began to walk away Officer Shields placed him in cuffs. Due to the level of intoxication, Jordan was unable to give his personal information and officers found a wallet hanging out of his back pocket. Officer Dave Houchens opened the wallet and found spice inside as well as meth.

Jordan was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of A Controlled Substance. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.