GPD: ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO HIGH SPEED PURSUIT AND ONE ARREST

on 02/06/2018 |

Just before noon on Monday, Glasgow Officer Wesley Hicks attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu on Columbia Avenue for Reckless Driving.  The driver did not stop, instead sped away in attempt to evade police.

The pursuit began in the city limits, then continued through various backroads just outside the city, and at times reaching 100mph.  The pursuit finally ended in the 5000 block of Dripping Springs Road. when the driver pulled into a residence and tried to hide from law enforcement.  Officer Hicks along with Chief Guy Howie, saw the vehicle and took the driver into custody.  He was identified as 42 year old Gregory J . Ballard 42 of Glasgow.

A witness told officers that when the vehicle had stopped, a man and a woman had jumped out.  They were also able to tell law enforcement which way the couple had fled.  Sgt. Charlie Eubank was able to locate the pair, identified as Sierra Key-Clark, and Kelvin Star both of Glasgow a short distance from where the vehicle had stopped.  Both Clark and Star admitted to being in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Ballard was arrested and charged with the following.  Reckless Driving,  2 Counts of Failure to or Improper Signal,No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt,  Failure to Maintain Insurance, 2 Counts of Disregarding Stop Sigh, 3 Counts of Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Improper Passing, Speeding 26 MPH Over Limit, Fleeing Evading Police Officer, 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, 2 Counts of Wanton Endangerment,, DUI (Aggravated Circumstance) 3rd Offense, Driving DUI Suspended License 1st offense, and Possession of Marijuana.  He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

The two occupants were not charged with any crime.

No Responses to “GPD: ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO HIGH SPEED PURSUIT AND ONE ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

 


