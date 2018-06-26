Logo


GPD: ATTEMPTING TO FLEE GPD WAS A WASH FOR A LOUISVILLE MAN, AFTER HE DROVE HIS CAR INTO THE GREEN RIVER

on 06/26/2018

Attempting to flee law enforcement by driving into the Green River was a wash for a Louisville man, who now faces a laundry list of felony charges

 Glasgow Police Officer Wesley Hicks was on routine patrol when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a Pontiac Grand Prix for expired tags.  During the stop, the driver, 38 year old Joshua Soukup, of Louisville, drove off, nearly running over Officer Hicks in the process.  Soukup then fled the city limits of Glasgow taking law enforcement on a pursit that continued through Barren County, Mammoth Cave National Park and on into Brownsville.

According to the Edmonson Voice, Brownsville Police joined the pursuit as the vehicle entered the city limits where speeds were in excess of 90 MPH through town and onto Washington Street. The pursuit continued up the tiny side street under the bridge past the entrance to the city park where the car drove straight off the boat ramp into the river. Soukup immediately exited the vehicle and swam across the river to the other side in an attempt to get away. One passenger, 50 year old Dana Geer, of Louisville, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police said as the car sunk below the water, a second passenger, 26 year old Amanda Minyard, of Louisville, made it out of the car, gasping for air. She was then taken into custody.  Officers crossed the river and traveled down Lock Road where they soon found Soukup and took him into custody.  .

Police also told the Edmonson Voice that one of the passengers said the driver purposely drove the car into the water in an attempt to flee. Police said they also found what appeared to be meth in the vehicle or possibly cocaine; however they could not confirm the actual substance at the time of this article.

All three are facing multiple felonies from this incident from Glasgow Police, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, and Brownsville Police, including several wanton endangerment charges, as well as fleeing and evading and drug trafficking and possession charges.  Soukup was also found to have multiple outstanding arrest warrants from both Barren and Jefferson Counties.

After being transported to T.J. Sampson Hospital for evaluation, all three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Agencies involved were Glasgow Police, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Brownsville Police, KSP, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Dist. 2 and Dist. 5 Constables, Edmonson EMS, Cave City Police and multiple first responders from various local fire departments.

