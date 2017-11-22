GPD: BE AWARE OF CHANGES TO THE CITY’S PARKING ORDINANCE, BETTER TO PAY ATTENTION THAN A FINE

on 11/22/2017 |

Not paying attention to parking could cost you in the near future. With several changes to the city’s parking ordinance passed by the Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Police wanted to give the public a head’s up that they will be enforcing the changes to the ordinance. Along with monitoring the spaces with specific time restrictions, GPD says they will also be paying close attention to parking lots throughout the city, including retail stores and shopping centers.

GPD wants to remind anyone that has been issued a “Handicap” hanger, that it must be properly displayed in the vehicle, either hanging from the rear-view mirror or on the dashboard. When it comes to changes to the city’s ordinance:

Parking spaces previously designated as “One Hour Parking”, will now have a two hour maximum from 8:00am-5:00pm. All parking spaces on the west side of South Broadway, from East Washington to the Glasgow Fire Department, will be restricted for the Mayor and official police vehicles. The three spaces in front of the 911 Dispatch Center will be designated as “Parking For City Business Only”. The parking spaces on the square designated for “County Maintenance” and Kentucky State Police will be eliminated. There will be three spots directly in front of the County Government Center that will be limited to “15 Minute Parking” and the two spots designated for Sheriff Vehicle Inspections will remain. Previously limited to one-half ton vehicles, now one ton capacity vehicles are allowed to park on the square, except between 9:00pm and 6:00am.

The cost for a parking ticket will now be $30, but they will no longer require the tickets be paid within 72 hours. Five outstanding unpaid tickets on the same vehicle could mean impoundment of the vehicle where it could be impounded and the cost of the tickets, as well as storage, must be paid.