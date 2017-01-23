GPD: BEWARE OF NEW SCAM

The Glasgow Police Department has received reports of a scam being circulated around Glasgow, and surrounding areas. The perpetrator(s) are contacting people and advising them they are a representative of their “Power Company”, and their electric services are going to be terminated unless they supply the caller with a credit card or checking account number. Please be aware that this is NOT common practice for Power Companies in contacting their customers for past due payments. Should you receive such a call DO NOT give the caller any information, and contact your local law enforcement agency, and power company.