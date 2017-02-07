GPD BEWARES OF A LOCAL PHONE SCAM GOING ON IN THE GLASGOW AND BARREN COUNTY AREA

The Glasgow Police department would like to make everyone aware of a scam that is underway in the Glasgow, and Barren County area. Citizens are receiving calls from subjects saying that they work for the collection department of the local power company. They then go on to tell the potential victim that they are behind on their electric payment, and if they do not pay the amount owed over the phone, their electric service will be terminated. This is a scam.. Should you receive one of these calls please do not give the caller any of your information, and hang up.