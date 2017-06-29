Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD COMMUNITY COOKOUT WITH THE COPS

on 06/29/2017 |
Featured Local News News

It was all about fun yesterday around lunchtime at Tyman Park, with children playing and families gathered around. What wasn’t typical? You could see Glasgow police officers hula hoping, playing football and Frisbee…and even attempting to learn some new dance moves…

“Cookout with a Cop” drew a crowd of around 100 people yesterday to Twyman Park in Glasgow where kids, and their loved ones, could come and eat lunch, play games and interact with a police officer in a way they may never have before. Here is Officer Zane Greer:

      Officer Zane Greer

It is all about doing positive things in the community and especially for the kids. Detective Ashley Jones said it was all just great:

      Detective Ashley Jones

Chief Guy Howie says he already has another cookout planned for August. For more information on the Glasgow Police Department you can find them on facebook.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Frankie Williams

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2


 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
83°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/29 20%
High 88° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 06/30 20%
High 84° / Low 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/01 80%
High 83° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.