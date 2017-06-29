GPD COMMUNITY COOKOUT WITH THE COPS

It was all about fun yesterday around lunchtime at Tyman Park, with children playing and families gathered around. What wasn’t typical? You could see Glasgow police officers hula hoping, playing football and Frisbee…and even attempting to learn some new dance moves…

“Cookout with a Cop” drew a crowd of around 100 people yesterday to Twyman Park in Glasgow where kids, and their loved ones, could come and eat lunch, play games and interact with a police officer in a way they may never have before. Here is Officer Zane Greer:

Officer Zane Greer

It is all about doing positive things in the community and especially for the kids. Detective Ashley Jones said it was all just great:

Detective Ashley Jones

Chief Guy Howie says he already has another cookout planned for August. For more information on the Glasgow Police Department you can find them on facebook.