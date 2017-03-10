GPD: COMPLAINT CALL LEADS TO THE ARREST OF A CAVE CITY WOMAN

on 10/03/2017 |

Complaint call leads to arrest

Responding to a complaint call of a reckless, and possibly intoxicated driver, GPD Officer Zane Greer located the blue Ford Explorer, as it turned onto West Main Street from Reynolds Road. According to the citation, after making a very wide turn, the driver, 36 year old Daytona England of Cave City, cut over in front of another vehicle, nearly causing a collision. A traffic stop was then made and after being unable to pass a variety of field sobriety tests, England was taken into custody. During the vehicle search, two needles were found inside, one containing suspected meth, along with a prescription pill.

England was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Driving, DUI, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container, Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Notify Address Change To Department of Transportation.