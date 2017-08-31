Logo


GPD: COMPLAINT LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 08/31/2017 |

A complaint leads to a drug arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, GPD Officer Mark Johnson was dispatched to Eastbrook Trailer Park in reference to a man who was in his vehicle and slumped over the steering wheel. Upon arrival, Officer Johnson saw a silver Impala sitting sideways in the road with the driver, 33 year old Gary Matthews slumped over the steering wheel. According to the citation, the vehicle was running and in the drive position and smelled like spice. After learning Matthews license was suspended, he was asked to get out of the car and a marijuana roach and a pack of rolling papers was found inside. A bag of spice was found inside Matthews sock.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of Cancelled Operator’s License, DUI, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs and Operating On A Suspended Operator’s License. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

