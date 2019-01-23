GPD DETECTS MARIJUANA SMELL AFTER DRIVER SPEEDS

on 01/23/2019 |

A Glasgow man was arrested on multiple charges after being pulled over by Glasgow Police for a speeding violation. 19 Year old Dillon Jay Gibbons was arrested and charged with Speeding 13mph over the limit, DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and license to be in possession after officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.



After a search and field sobriety tests, officers located loose marijuana and a vape pen, which Gibbons told police had THC in it, according to the citation. He was booked and lodged in the Barren County Jail early Monday morning.