GPD: DRUG COMPLAINT TO GLASGOW POLICE LEADS TO FOUR ARRESTS

on 04/02/2018 |

 

Investigation into drug complaint leads to four arrests. (L-R) Brian Parnell, Dejuan Childress, Amanda Harlow, Shelby McCoy

After receiving a complaint of drug activity, Glasgow Police went to investigate at an apartment on North Race Street.  Police say they could smell marijuana coming from the apartment in question and when they went inside they could plainly see a set of digital scales with meth on them.

 

27 year old Shelby McCoy and 47 year old Dejuan Childress, both of Glasgow, 35 year old Brian Parnell, of Horse Cave and 35 year old Amanda Harlow, of  Center, were arrested.  Each was charged with two counts of Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana.  Additionally, Harlow was charged with Trafficking A Controlled Substance.

 

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrests, along with Officer Brian Starnes.  All four were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

