GPD DRUG TAKE BACK PROGRAM AT WALMART ON SATURDAY OCT 27TH

on 10/15/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. will be hosting a Drug Take Back Program at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Glasgow Ky. on Saturday , October 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a booth set up at the main entrance and any unused or expired medication will be accepted with no questions ask from the individual donating the substance. The medication along with the container will be destroyed in a manner that makes it impossible to re-use. At this time, liquid medications & sharp medical items such as needles or syringes CAN NOT be accepted. For additional questions contact the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-5151.

