GPD: FAKE MONEY LANDS A MAN IN REAL JAIL

Fake money leads to real jail.

On July 4th, investigating a complaint, Glasgow Police went to a home on East Main Street. Once they arrived, they were given consent to search the home and along with drugs and paraphernalia, police found a counterfeit $100.

51 year old Robert Suver, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) , Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Possession Forged Instrument 1st Degree.

The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark.