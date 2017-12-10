Logo


GPD FINDS DRUGS IN HOME, WHEN NO ONE CLAIMS OWNERSHIP-ALL GO TO JAIL

on 10/12/2017 |

Just before noon on Monday, Glasgow Police arrived at a home on Davis Street after a tip had been called in reporting the sale of meth. When police arrived, several individuals were found inside the home and according to the citation, Officer Johnson spoke with 26 year old Amber Carver and she gave law enforcement consent to search the residence. Police say they told the group that if drugs were found inside, everyone would be charged unless someone claimed ownership.

22 year old Christopher Lee Sutton found in the basement of the home, also inside were 29 year old Joshua Stock, 33 year old Laura Roberts, 19 year old Tyler Jenkins, and 24 year old Ryan Waldeck.

When no one claimed ownership of the spoon containing a white powdery substance that is believed to be meth, or the items of drug paraphernalia found inside, everyone was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. All were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

