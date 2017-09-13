GPD: FIVE INJURED AFTER BALCONY COLLAPSES

on 09/13/2017 |

Around 8:30 Tuesday night Glasgow Police were called to a residence on East Main Street. While attending what was described as a “social gathering” at the residence, a group went out on the upstairs balcony. Police say that five people were injured when the balcony gave way and broke loose from the building. Four of the individuals were transported to T J Samson Hospital by Barren-Metcalfe EMS where they treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The fifth individual had left prior to officer’s arrival and had been taken to T J Samson by private means where he was also treated for non- life-threatening injuries and released.

Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps says the names of the injured are not available for release.