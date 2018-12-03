Logo


GPD: FRIDAY ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 03/12/2018 |

On Friday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to an injury accident on Aberdeen Drive.  According to Glasgow Police, 25-year-old Justin Bowles, of Glasgow, was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Drive in a 2012 Chevy Cruz, when he attempted to pass two vehicles in a no passing zone.  His vehicle collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Charity Richardson, Glasgow Ky. who was traveling southbound. Richardson was transported by EMS to T.J. Sampson Hospital for treatment.

 The accident was investigated by Officer Jonathon Clark and was assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

