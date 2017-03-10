GPD GIVES A HEADS UP TO MOTORIST

GPD gives a heads up to motorists.

In recent months there have been several serious injury accidents on South Fork Road and one fatality. South Fork Road is very curvy, hilly with blind curves and driveways. In light of the recent accidents, Lt. Jimmy Phelps says you will be seeing more patrol officers in that area and they will be writing speeding tickets.

Daily driving on any road can make a driver feel that it is ok to increase their speed because they know the road. Other times running late or being distracted can lead to driving too fast. Lt. Phelps says accidents can happen in a split second:



Speed limit signs are clearly posted on South Fork Road letting drivers know that 35MPH is the limit. It isn’t often that a police department gives a heads up when it comes to traffic patrol, Lt. Phelps says the department wants to do what they can to make sure people are safe, not what they can do to simply write more tickets:



Again, beginning immediately you will see increased patrol in the area of South Fork Road so watch your speed.