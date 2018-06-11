GPD GIVES DETAILS ON WRECK LAST WEEK

on 11/06/2018 |

Last Tuesday,The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Max Wagner Drive.

Upon further investigation it was determined that a 2004 Dodge Stratus (Unit 1) being operated by Neecha Miller of Glasgow Ky., was traveling westbound on Happy Valley behind a 2013 Hyundai (Unit 2) being operated by Eva Clark and struck her vehicle in the rear bumper area. Unit 2 was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn.

Clark was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS , Miller was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Dept.