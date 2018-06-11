Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD GIVES DETAILS ON WRECK LAST WEEK

on 11/06/2018 |

Last Tuesday,The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Max Wagner Drive.

Upon further investigation it was determined that a 2004 Dodge Stratus (Unit 1) being operated by Neecha Miller of Glasgow Ky., was traveling westbound on Happy Valley behind a 2013 Hyundai (Unit 2) being operated by Eva Clark and struck her vehicle in the rear bumper area. Unit 2 was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn.

Clark was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS , Miller was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Dept.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD GIVES DETAILS ON WRECK LAST WEEK”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

GARY PIERCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
51°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/06 10%
High 66° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 11/07 30%
High 52° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 11/08 20%
High 55° / Low 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.