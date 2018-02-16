GPD: GLASGOW JUVENILE ARRESTED FOR MAKING “VERY DISTURBING THREATS” ONLINE

on 02/16/2018 |

Glasgow Police have confirmed that a 14 year old male has been arrested in connection with online threats.

Early this morning, Glasgow Schools were notified by a student in regard to a threat that had been posted on social media. The 14 year old boy had posted a picture of himself online holding a handgun and a knife. The picture was accompanied by what Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps described as “very disturbing threats.”

Glasgow Police then went to the boy’s home and he was arrested for Terroristic Threatening. Lt. Phelps told WCLU News that no specific individuals or places were named in the threat.

The young man arrested attended Glasgow High School. It is unclear whether the student has been in trouble for similar situations in the past.

Lt. Phelps praised the student that brought the threat to the attention of the authorities and encourages others to do the same.

Interview with Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps: